Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

