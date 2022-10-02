Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.