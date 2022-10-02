Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.