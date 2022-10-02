American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXL. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

