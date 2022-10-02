American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Green Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 3,589,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743,883. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get American Green alerts:

American Green Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.