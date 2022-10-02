American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Green Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 3,589,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743,883. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
American Green Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Green (ERBB)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.