American Research & Management Co. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

