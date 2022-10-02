American Research & Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 489,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,702. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

