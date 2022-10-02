American Research & Management Co. Has $200,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.