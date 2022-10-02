American Research & Management Co. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

