American Research & Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Waters makes up approximately 2.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Research & Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.53. The company had a trading volume of 444,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.99 and a 200 day moving average of $319.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $269.37 and a 1-year high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

