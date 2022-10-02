American Research & Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %

Novartis stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. 2,258,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,000. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.