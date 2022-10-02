American Research & Management Co. Sells 300 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $12.21 on Friday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,176,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

