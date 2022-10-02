American Research & Management Co. Sells 572 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

