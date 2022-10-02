Analysts Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) PT at GBX 321.20

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group Trading Up 3.3 %

LON NCC opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £677.51 million and a PE ratio of 3,121.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.46. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

About NCC Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

(Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.