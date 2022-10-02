Analysts Set OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) PT at $2.90

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

OCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OncoCyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.78. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 846.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares in the company, valued at $319,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 15.6% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 345,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

