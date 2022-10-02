Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT at $7.15

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tilray by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

