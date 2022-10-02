Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $572,728.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $123,000.00 and approximately $572,728.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $12.30 or 0.00064073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

