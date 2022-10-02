Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.20% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,932,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,910,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.