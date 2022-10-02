APIX Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $816,110.00 and $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APIX

APIX launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

