Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Arco Platform Stock Down 1.4 %
ARCE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 86,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
