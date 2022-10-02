Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Down 4.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $987.42 million and a PE ratio of 12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

