Arjuna Capital Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.65. 1,450,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,724. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

