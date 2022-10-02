Arjuna Capital Has $1.62 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $61.07. 9,794,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

