Arjuna Capital Purchases 1,431 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. 5,394,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

