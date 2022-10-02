Arjuna Capital Purchases 177 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Price Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.