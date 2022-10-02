Arjuna Capital Purchases 177 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

