Arjuna Capital Raises Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.15. 34,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

