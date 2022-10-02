Arjuna Capital Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.4% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

UPS traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $161.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,373. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.11 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.