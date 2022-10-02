Armor NXM (arNXM) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Armor NXM has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Armor NXM has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Armor NXM coin can now be purchased for $13.09 or 0.00068057 BTC on exchanges.

About Armor NXM

Armor NXM was first traded on January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,187 coins. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

