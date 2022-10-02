Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 41.1% in September

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 634,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $266,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

