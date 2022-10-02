Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $994,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AOGO stock remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,754. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

