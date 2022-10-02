Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,332.00

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $288,490.09 and approximately $46,332.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.