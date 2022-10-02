Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 114.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.95. 21,193,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,852,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.