AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 12.0% in September

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 4.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 298,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

