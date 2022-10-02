Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 167,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,373. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

