Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,348,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $179.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

