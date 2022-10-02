Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VGT traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,986. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

