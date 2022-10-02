Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 907 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.44. 625,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,108. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

