Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. 1,719,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,325. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

