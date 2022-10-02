Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 83,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 3,877,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,314. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

