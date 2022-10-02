Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,838. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.94 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average of $229.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.