Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

ZTS traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.