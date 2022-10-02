Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. 3,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,896.95% and a negative return on equity of 449.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

