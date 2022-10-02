Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 617,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.70. 519,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.59. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

