Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 36.1% in September

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS AWKNF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 5,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,818. Awakn Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.