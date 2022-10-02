Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $3.64 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCKIF. Barclays lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.