Banano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,268.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004117 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004576 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001048 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,430,059 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

