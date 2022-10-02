Bank of America Begins Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $841.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $42.11.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 23.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

