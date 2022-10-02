Bank of America Begins Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $841.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $42.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 23.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
