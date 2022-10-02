Bank of America Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $160.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Trading Down 3.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

