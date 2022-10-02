Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 195,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,520. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

