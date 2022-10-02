Bankroll Vault Self Reported Market Cap Tops $196,557.68 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $196,557.68 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00274060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00142623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.00729013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00606647 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

